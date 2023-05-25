Methuen Democrats to elect delegates to the Democratic State Convention
METHUEN — Methuen Democrats will convene at City Hall, Searles Building, 41 Pleasant St., third floor, on Saturday, June 10, at 9 a.m. to elect 23 delegates and five alternates to represent Methuen at the 2023 State Democratic Convention. On Saturday, Sept. 23, delegates will gather at the Tsongas Center in Lowell to adopt a Party Agenda and/or Platform by a majority vote of Convention delegates present and voting based upon the recommendation, subject to amendments, of the Party Agenda or Platform Committee.
The caucus is open to all registered Democrats and the Methuen City Democratic Committee welcomes participants. Delegates will be divided equally between men and women, and all ballots will be written and secret. In the spirit of inclusion, youth, minorities, and people with disabilities who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be “add-on” delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/convention.
Those interested in getting involved with the Methuen Democratic Committee should contact Chairwoman Lisa Yarid Ferry at lisa4methuen@gmail.com or Vice-Chair Jim McCarty at jim4methuen@gmail.com.
Haverhill Democrats to elect delegates to the Democratic State Convention
HAVERHILL — Registered Democrats in Haverhill will hold a caucus in the public library auditorium on Monday, June 5, at 7 p.m. to elect delegates and alternates to the 2023 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. Haverhill will be sending 32 delegates and 28 alternates to the Convention, along with other ex-officio delegates.
The 2023 Convention will be held in person on Saturday, Sept., 23, at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell.
The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Haverhill 16 years old by May 23, who may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. People age 16 to 35, those with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/massdems-convention/. Registration for the Caucuses will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The caucus will be preceded with a business meeting of the Haverhill Democratic City Committee to discuss plans for the 2023 municipal elections and the Committee’s Annual Roz McKeon Breakfast to be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Maria’s Restaurant, 85 Essex St. All are welcome to attend, especially anyone interested in joining the Committee. For more information contact Bill Cox at 978-374-6297.
Greenbelt’s 34th Annual Art in the Barn slated June 9
ESSEX — Greenbelt’s 34th annual Art in the Barn event will be held June 9 and 10 at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave. One of the North Shore’s premier, juried art shows, Art in the Barn showcases the work of more than 125 local artists. Throughout the Cox Reservation, the barns are filled with paintings, ceramics, sculptures and more. Admission and parking are free.
The exhibit is open Friday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. followed by an opening night party from 5 to 8:30 p.m. that is open to the public. The event will feature music by The Vinegar Flies, Butter UR Biscuit food truck, and beer from True North Ales. An artist meet and greet is at 6 p.m. The exhibit is also open Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features a special silent auction.
Artists generously contribute 50% or more of proceeds to support Greenbelt’s mission to protect natural land and working farms across Essex County forever, helping to conserve healthy ecosystems, clean water, local food supplies, scenic landscapes and free, accessible places for all to benefit from nature. To learn more about Art in the Barn and participating artists, visit ecga.org/artinthebarn.
Field of Honor starts June 10 in Methuen
METHUEN — A Field of Honor recognizing those who served will be held on the lawn at Nevins Library from Saturday, June 10, to Saturday, June 17, following a dedication ceremony at the library on June 10 at 9 a.m. Anyone can have a flag flown during Field of Honor Week to recognize a loved one, veteran, first responder or someone who has served their community and country in some way.
For a $100 donation, a 3-by 5-foot flag will be flown that donors can take home at the end of the week along with a six-foot pole and mounting bracket, and a pair of custom dog tags inscribed with an honoree’s name, branch and years of service. For $25, a donor can fly a flag they purchased at a previous Field of Honor. Sign up at tinyurl.com/MethuenFlags or call the Veterans Office at 978-983-8585.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.