Methuen High School student absentee rates, from the beginning of the 2022-23 school year until March 1, are in many cases double the state average.
This was particularly true among those students who have been absent this school year for 10 or more days as well as chronically absent, which is defined as missing 10% of school days or more.
“There are many reasons students miss school and not all reasons deserve a punishment,” Superintendent Brandi Kwong said in an email. “We work tirelessly to both educate and encourage students and families on the importance of coming to school each day.”
Almost 47% of Methuen High School students were absent for 10 or more days, compared to the commonwealth average of 29%.
The same goes for Methuen students who were chronically absent. About 25% of Massachusetts students were chronically absent compared to 43% of Methuen High School students in the same time period.
In Methuen’s neighboring cities, the numbers aren’t much better. At Lawrence High School, the rate of students absent for 10 or more days is 43%, while 38.5% of students were chronically absent.
At Haverhill High School, than half of the students are absent for 10 or more days, and just below half are chronically absent.
Attendance rates are worse for high-needs students and those with disabilities. In Methuen, both groups missed 20% or more days compared to the state’s averages. The numbers are comparable at Lawrence High School.
More than 60% of Haverhill High’s students with disabilities were absent for 10 or more days.
These numbers have an impact on students’ achievement levels, according to the National Center for Education and Statistics.
“Findings show that students who are absent less often perform better than their counterparts who are absent more frequently,” said Grady Wilburn, a research statistician in the assessment division at the National Center for Education Statistics.
Chronic absentee rates, the center said, may affect reading, math and general knowledge. The implications go beyond the classroom, as well. High school dropouts typically have higher levels of absenteeism throughout their childhood than their peers who graduate.
Methuen High School allows students to miss a class five times per term before their grade will be replaced with a Credit Denial Failure. It also requires students who missed 20 or more days of school to “recover” their credits during the summer, according to the Handbook.
The National Center for Education and Statistics, however, warns that penalties for students who miss school could actually worsen the situation, as detention or suspension further exclude students from learning opportunities.
African American and Black students were the only demographic where absenteeism was not drastically worse than the state’s averages.
The data shows only four demographic groups at Methuen High School performing better than state averages. Two were within the African American and Black student section.
About 18% of Asian Methuen students were chronically absent compared to the state average of 19%; and only 2.6 % of multi-race, non-Hispanic students at Methuen High School were absent for 20% or more days, compared to the demographic’s state average of 6.7%.
