METHUEN — City Councilor Joel Faretra says improvements to the Methuen High School tennis court have been “a long time coming.”
“I know Councilor (James) McCarty and I are going to have some happy constituents who email us a lot asking about the tennis courts,” Faretra said after the council endorsed a plan at its Sept. 5 meeting to refurbish the courts at 1 Ranger Road starting next summer.
The planning and design phase is expected to cost $149,500, according to the bid by Wilmington-based construction service Greeman-Pedersen. The rest of the project will be funded with $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, Faretra said.
The project follows an Aug. 2 meeting to discuss the city’s outdoor spaces and recreational fields that included local officials, state representatives and constituents.
Recommendations ran the gamut. Some of the suggestions are already accounted for in Mayor Neil Perry’s capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2022 to 2026, which includes park and playground renovations as well as an upgrade of the high school’s baseball field. A pickle ball court is also in discussion.
Faretra had previously stated in an Athletic and Recreational Enhancement Committee meeting that there could be “Band-Aids” to help the tennis courts prior to the 2024 summer repairs.
“Those courts are always busy,” Faretra said. “It would be great if we could do something to make them more usable for the summer months, knowing it will be another 12 months before the project started.”
The issue, however seems to be bigger, which is why a full improvement plan is needed.
“The problem with the tennis courts, if anyone goes down there, they’re really sinking,” said Steve Angelo, Methuen’s superintendent of parks and recreation. “They’re actually sinking into the ground. We try to keep up with it but that’s why we need to do the total overhaul.”
Angelo noted a reseal would be less expensive, but it would not resolve the sinking issue, which is why the courts will be getting a full rebuild next summer.
“We need to build full irrigation, full drainage, full everything,” he said.
