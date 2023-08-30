METHUEN—Superintendent Brandi Kwong and Gina Bozek, assistant superintendent of student services, announced during the Aug. 28 School Committee meeting that there are still vacancies within contracted special education student services positions throughout the Methuen School District.
These positions include special education professional staff and program assistant staffing.
On a professional staff level, three vacancies remain as of Aug. 29. There are four positions are covered.
For program assistant, the school district now has 39 out of 50 positions filled as of Aug. 29, according to Bozek.
“We’ve interviewed,” Bozek said, adding that the district is conducting background checks on some of the filled positions still.
“That could change tonight, for good or bad,” Bozek said. “That’s where we are. That’s a huge change from even Wednesday.”
In the 2022-23 school year, there were almost 90 positions for overall special education, which goes beyond just the contracted positions, within the Methuen School District, according to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
The data from DESE also shows that the number of students within the special education program in the Methuen School District has been steadily rising since the 2018 fiscal year.
In the 2018 fiscal year, there were 1,190 students with IEPs, according to the DESE data. That rose to 1,328 in the 2021 fiscal year, which is the most recently reported numbers.
DESE goes on to note that the district is not disproportionately over-represented in special education.
Kwong said that the school district does not contract services for larger-scaled engagement with “regular” staff.
That said, some positions in “really hard to find places,” like French, have contracted long-term leaves. This has had to take place over the past few years, according to Kwong.
