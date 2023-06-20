METHUEN — The City Council last week approved the hiring of Gina LaGreca as the new human resources director.
LaGreca has served since 2011 as director of the personnel department and chief of labor relations for the City of Lawrence, which has more than 700 employees. LaGreca, who graduated from Northeastern University and has a law degree from Suffolk University, also worked in the Lawrence city attorney’s office for two years before that.
Prior to working for Lawrence, LaGreca held positions in several private law practices and also worked in the Essex County District Attorney’s Office for three and a half years as a domestic violence and sexual assault prosecutor.
Councilor Steve Saba, who spent six weeks on a search committee with Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio and Police Chief Scott McNamara before recommending LaGreca, told the council that her law degree and experience practicing law were significant qualifications.
“That’s an added benefit when it comes time to negotiate contracts, the CBAs (collective bargaining agreements) that we have,” Saba said. “Our HR and attorney as well as our CAFO (chief administrative and financial officer), that makes a great team to negotiate with various unions.”
Saba also cited LaGreca’s extensive experience in resolving a range of problems that a human resources director must handle. As itemized on LaGreca’s resume, these include overseeing disciplinary issues, grievances and arbitration, recruiting and hiring personnel, executing memorandums of understanding and handling health insurance.
“She brings this experience to the community, to a department that I feel and most people feel needs serious work and needs a serious overhaul,” Saba said. “We were all very much impressed with her capabilities and what she is going to bring to the city.”
The position that LaGreca will take over on July 1 was vacated several months ago by its previous occupant, Lisa Crowley, whose tenure drew criticism from several councilors, in part for the way her department handled its hiring process.
Methuen’s human resources department was also cited for errors in judgement in the Civil Service Commission’s January report on previous hiring practices in the Methuen Police Department during the tenure of Police Chief Joseph Solomon.
While everyone at Tuesday’s meeting was in agreement that LaGreca is well suited to address a range of problems in Methuen, and voted 8 to 1 to approve her appointment by Mayor Perry, there was debate at an earlier meeting, on June 5, about how she would be paid.
That’s because the salary range for human resources director, which had previously been set at $84,556 to $101,466, was amended prior to the June 5 meeting to range from $122,400 to $142,800. Those figures were approved by the council 6 to 3, with Councilors James McCarty, Joel Faretra and Jessica Finocchiaro voting no.
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey explained that the adjustment had been made to bring the compensation for human resources director closer to that for the chief information officer.
She also said that she had clearly identified the new salary range as amended in her financial impact report, which accompanies every meeting agenda.
But Councilor James McCarty said that, while he understands the need to offer competitive salaries to job applicants, he felt the item should have been withdrawn and resubmitted to the council for approval.
Otherwise, it could look as if the salary range had been adjusted in a bargaining process with a candidate, which sends the wrong message to current city employees who must “fight and claw” for percentage points on their contracts.
“I’m not saying that’s what happened,” McCarty said.
LaGreca’s salary, after the council’s approval on June 13, appears in the city budget as $135,000, which is roughly in the center of the new salary range for human resources director.
Saba, in an interview after June 13, said that Duprey had proposed adjustments to the salary ranges of several department head positions, along with that of human resources director.
“They were trying to bring the salaries of various department heads up to where they felt they belonged,” he said. “There are adjustments every so often that we want to do to be able to compete, and not lose department heads to other communities. So that’s a normal situation.”
