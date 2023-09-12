METHUEN — The Fire and Police departments, as well as city representatives and others in attendance, remembered and honored the 2,753 people killed in New York City, 184 who died at the Pentagon, and 40 who perished when Flight 93 crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I want to thank the men and women of Methuen who come out every year to do this,” said fire Chief Tim Sheehy. “They make me proud and proud to lead them as their chief.”
Monday was the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaeda on Sept. 11, 2001.
To commemorate the event first responders assembled at attention around the Fire Department at 24 Lowell St. a bit before 10 a.m. to follow the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Fire Marshal’s orders.
The assembly heard four sets of five bell rings following Sheehy’s remarks. The U.S. flag was lowered to half staff, and the community stood for a moment of silence.
The Rev. Nathaniel Burnes of First Baptist Church in Methuen led a prayer for those lost on that horrific day, as well as the firefighters’ prayer for those currently serving.
“We thank them for their example of courage and sacrifice,” Burnes said.
Following Burnes’s remarks, the bell chimed again and the flag was raised.
Sheehy said there will be a bigger ceremony in three years on the 25th anniversary of the attacks.
He added that he watched the “60 Minutes” special on 9/11 Sunday night, noting that the number of firefighters who died that day — 343 — has now almost doubled due to illnesses caused by working in the dust and rubble saving lives.
“It just keeps rising,” Sheehy said. “Our thoughts and prayers.”
