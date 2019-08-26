METHUEN — A horse in Methuen has EEE, according to Mayor James Jajuga and police Chief Joseph Solomon.
City officials will meet Monday afternoon to discuss how to address the situation, which Jajgua called "critical."
"When there's an animal with it, there's heightened concern for people," he said.
The city is following Department of Public Health guidelines and advising all residents to limit their time outdoors after sundown. Residents should strongly consider cancelling or rescheduling any planned outdoor activities until further notice, city officials say.
Officials in Andover, Boxford and Pelham, New Hampshire have also received recent reports of mosquitoes testing positive for EEE.
After learning of the infected Methuen horse, Andover raised its EEE risk from moderate to high.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the EEE virus is a rare cause of brain infections or encephalitis. EEE causes very few human cases each year but can be fatal or leave victims with serious, lifelong complications.
The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. If you are outdoors at any time and notice mosquitoes around you, take steps to avoid being bitten by moving indoors, covering up and/or wearing repellent.
Health officials say homeowners should limit the number of places around property for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or getting rid of items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools and change water in birdbaths frequently.