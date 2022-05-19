METHUEN — The City Council recently took a “deep dive” into the $245.9 million Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal year 2023.
In this year’s CIP, there are 14 items totaling $45.8 million which would be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). However, that figure was a little too close for comfort for Councilor-at-Large Jessica Finocchiaro who reminded her colleagues that only $46.1 million is available to the city through ARPA.
She also said it is much more common for projects to go over budget.
“It’s more rare and exciting if something comes in under budget,” Finocchiaro said during the May 17 meeting, worried about how these projects would continue should Methuen’s ARPA funding be exhausted.
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey tried to alleviate Finocchiaro’s concerns, saying that project costs tend to fluctuate.
“It’s the nature of that beast,” she said, adding that most project costs in the fiscal year 2022 budget have been “at or around” the forecasted amount.
Constructing a new building for the Department of Public Works (DPW) will be the most costly ARPA project at $32.2 million. In addition to construction, this figure would also cover a feasibility study and design costs. The new building would house five of the DPW’s nine divisions. Those divisions would include highway, parks, water, sewer and maintenance.
Duprey said $2.2 million of the project cost would be paid in the upcoming fiscal year. Although the remaining $30 million is slated to be paid in fiscal year 2025, she said it would not be wise to pay that amount of money in one year. Therefore, the $30 million figure is only a placeholder at this time.
In addition, Duprey said the location of a new DPW building is yet to be determined.
“We have no information right now as to where it could be,” she said. “It’s all over the map.”
According to the CIP, the current DPW facility is 127 years old and beyond its useful life. There are also a number of employee safety hazards that cannot be remedied through renovations. In addition, the current site is located in a wetlands area and is prone to flooding.
The Burnham Road Sewer Pump Station is one of the other larger CIP projects with a cost of $5.2 million.
Located at 960 Riverside Dr., this is Methuen’s largest pumping station carrying an average flow of 750,000 gallons per day.
The station was activated in November 1982 as part of the West End Sewer Project. In addition to servicing Methuen’s west end, the station provides service to the eastern part of Dracut as well.
The station is powered by three 75 horsepower pumps, none of which have been replaced since 1992.
The project would assess the need for a fourth pump and would replace a myriad of components including pumps, valves, pipes and electrical systems.
The 15-inch sewer main under Riverside Drive is another concern and is expected to cost $930,000.
The main was constructed in 1919 to provide service from the west side of Tower Hill to Lawrence. However, a study, conducted 100 years later, showed several problems including joint failures, root intrusion as well as cracked pipes and manholes.
Looking ahead, the outlook is grim as backed up sewage or erosion could cause the main to fail. Should that happen, sewage will spill directly into the Merrimack River.
“That’s a massive problem,” said Duprey.
However, the project would repair the main between Strathmore Road and the Lawrence city line. Another option would be to redirect the main to the Burnham Street Pumping Station.
Duprey emphasized that the city’s CIP discussions will continue in the coming weeks.
“Nothing on here has been done, this is an ongoing conversation,” she said.
