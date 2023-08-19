METHUEN — The more you know about recycling, the more money the city can save.
That’s why Joe Cosgrove wants to talk about “The How-Tos of Recycling.” Methuen’s environmental planner will host the event at Nevins Library on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to register for the event at nevinslibrary.org.
The trash and recycling program Methuen adopted last October is moving into its “second phase,” Mayor Neil Perry told the City Council on Aug. 7, and the city is now auditing what’s placed in recycling carts.
Along with discussing the new program in general, Cosgrave will focus on things that people should avoid including with their recyclables —things like items made of styrofoam, bulky, rigid plastic toys, or plastic bags, although the latter can often be recycled at supermarkets.
“It’s an education process,” Cosgrove said. “Black plastics are not recyclable because they don’t make it through the scanners.”
Recycling translates into savings because it reduces the amount of garbage that has to be hauled away, and Methuen has disposed of 5,623 fewer tons of garbage since adopting its new system.
“Based on a $100-per-ton tipping fee, that’s about $565,200 dollars in savings,” Cosgrove said. “Our recycling tonnage went up from 2,500 to 3,267. That’s a 30-percent increase.”
This figure has been enhanced by the state’s ban on mattresses with trash. These now must be recycled for a fee, which has resulted in the collection of 968 mattresses in Methuen since last fall, Cosgrove said.
There is also profit to be made from recycling because the city earns credits from materials that are put out for collection, some of which may be more valuable than others.
In 2020 the value of cardboard skyrocketed from $30 to $150 dollars per ton, as people who were isolating during the pandemic ordered more things that were shipped in boxes, Cosgrove said.
But the city also must reckon with audits of materials that are conducted at the recovery facility where E.L. Harvey takes what it collects. They want to see how many unrecyclable items have been mixed in, and while this has improved in Methuen, the numbers could still be better.
In July, for instance, the city had a contamination rate of 16.4 percent, Cosgrove said, which is better than people were projecting, but also compares unfavorably with Lawrence’s rate of between 8 and 9 percent.
“So we’re still following up with routes, doing spot checks of recycling in some areas,” Cosgrove said.
This includes a recent visit to the neighborhood around Elm Street, where they checked carts at hundreds of houses, and found only three or four “gross violations” where people were dumping trash in their recycling.
“Most people are trying to do the right thing,” Cosgrove said, and at this point residents simply need pointers.
So while enforcement will eventually advance to ticketing, for now the city is leaving “Oops!” flyers in carts, which point out things that shouldn’t be included or practices that should be avoided.
People can find more information under the “Trash and Recycling” icon at the city’s website, and Cosgrove said there is a useful “recyclopedia” under the “resources” heading at recyclesmartma.org.
Methuen has had one of the highest rates in the state of pounds-per-household of trash over the last few years. But Cosgrove said that the city’s progress can be measured in color-coded charts that move from several shades of red for the most trash collected, to dark green for the least.
“We’re actually moving from a deep red to an orange,” he said.
