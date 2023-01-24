Jason McCormack, 43, of Arabian Drive was arraigned in Lawrence District Court Monday after his arrest following a four-hour standoff Sunday with Methuen police and a SWAT team from Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.
The charges against McCormack included domestic assault and battery, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm without a Firearms Identification Card and possession of ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card.
McCormack is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday, Jan. 27, said a clerk at Lawrence Municipal Court.
The standoff took place after police were called Sunday by David Warden, who was at McCormack's house and tried to intervene when McCormack was arguing with Jennifer Moreira, McCormack's girlfriend, according to a report from officer Angel Mejia.
"David stated that it was at this time that Jason pulled out a black handgun and began to point it at Jennifer and David," Mejia wrote. "David advised that he asked Jason what he was doing with a firearm, to which he stated that Jason said it was only a BB gun."
After McCormack asked Warden and Moreira for their cell phones, and Warden told McCormack that his was on the other side of the house, Warden was able to leave the house and call police, Mejia wrote.
"David also mentioned that Jason has several firearms locked in a cabinet that was located in the garage," Mejia wrote. "David also stated that Jennifer has mentioned to him that Jason has fired firearms in the backyard of his residence."
Police had responded to McCormack's home the day before, after Moreira had called them to report that she had been "assaulted by her boyfriend Jason McCormack," according to a report from officer Christine Nicolosi.
She wrote that Moreira's nose was black and blue and appeared to be broken and Moreira was struggling to breath through it, which led Nicolosi to call for an ambulance from the Methuen Fire Department.
"I told Jennifer it (was) obvious that someone punched you in the face, she stated 'I guess so,'" Nicolosi wrote. "Jennifer stated 'I didn't say he did it. I just need you guys here to see my face.' I advised Jennifer that she told one of our dispatchers that her boyfriend assaulted her, she stated 'I don't care what I said.'"
On Sunday, after police returned to McCormack's house in response to Warden's call, Moreira was able to exit McCormack's house unharmed following Warden. At that point officers "could hear noises from within the house, as if someone was moving items around, possibly barricading the doors," wrote Officer Patrick Fleming.
But McCormack was eventually taken into custody without incident, and the SWAT team "located a 9mm bullet on the kitchen floor," Fleming wrote.
These incidents were all cited in an affidavit that allowed Methuen police to obtain a search warrant for "firearms, pellet guns, BB guns and explosive devices" in McCormack's house that could be evidence "to the violation of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon."
Executing that warrant, police discovered a 9mm handgun "with a loaded magazine in it" and several boxes of ammunition in a storage room, according to Detective Charles DeJesus' report.
"Mr. McCormack does not have a license to carry or FID card," DeJesus wrote.
