BOSTON — Shawn Hart, 45, of Methuen was arrested and charged Thursday with trafficking counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and for unlawfully possessing ammunition, according to information provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Charging documents from Hart's arraignment in federal court in Worcester allege that Hart distributed 500 counterfeit Adderall pills containing 68 grams of fentanyl during a controlled purchase conducted by law enforcement in North Billerica on Sept. 15.
The charges also state that Hart distributed around 100 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing suspected fentanyl and a 9mm "ghost gun," or privately manufactured firearm, with 19 rounds of ammunition on June 1 during a controlled purchase at his home in Methuen.
Three additional firearms, a pill press for making counterfeit pills and other narcotics were seized from Hart's residence on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Hart is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because he has previously been convicted of felonies. These include possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance in December 2003 and armed robbery in June 2004, for which Hart was sentenced to two years in prison.
Hart was also convicted of masked armed robbery, breaking and entering a vehicle at night and larceny in August 2004, for which he received two years in prison. In addition, Hart was convicted of assault and battery on a guard at a correctional institution in September 2004, and received six months in prison for the offense.
The charge of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl can lead to a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.
The charge of unlawful possession of ammunition provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
The charges were announced by U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy and Brian Boyle, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Agency's New England field office, along with James Ferguson, special agent in charge of the Boston field division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. They were assisted by the Methuen Police Department.
The case is being prosecuted by Evan Panich of the U.S. Attorney's narcotics and money laundering unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.