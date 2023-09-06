METHUEN — An 18-year-old man from Methuen drowned while swimming in Merrill's Quarry, at 535 Groton Road, in Westford on Monday.
Westford Police and Fire Departments as well as Tyngsboro Fire-Rescue responded to a call at 4:16 p.m. on Labor Day about a possible drowning. The caller had reported that a male had jumped off a ledge in the water and did not resurface.
An investigation determined that the man was Chester Rodriguez of Methuen. He started to struggle while swimming on Monday and then went under the water.
There was no evidence of foul play, according to Dave Procopio, director of the media relations unit with the Massachusetts State Police.
Crews immediately began searching the area shortly before 5 p.m., according to the Westford Fire Department. The Lowell Fire Department Dive Team and Massachusetts State Police Air Wing were called in to assist with the water search.
At approximately 5:24 p.m., Rodriguez was located by members of the Lowell Dive Team and removed from the water.
The community has since rallied to support Rodriguez's family, including through a GoFundMe at gf.me/v/c/wntz/chester-david-rodriguez-vargas.
"He was not only a great friend, but he was also an amazing brother and a loving son," the GoFundMe page states. "He was passionate about helping people and was starting a career in the financial industry as a financial educator."
A Tyngsboro firefighter was transported by Westford Fire Paramedics to Lowell General Hospital for minor injuries incurred during the search, according to Procopio.
Several signs indicating "private property" and "no trespassing" are posted at the quarry. In 2021, the Westford Police Department posted that the quarry on Tyngsboro Road is private property with signs that are "plainly visible to anybody on the property."
"The quarry is littered with many hazards including broken glass, sharp edges from rocks, steep cliffs, unseen rock ledges just under the surface of the water and other hazards under water," the Westford Police Department said. "Because of these numerous hazards, in past years many people have either been seriously injured or killed at the quarry."
A 16-year-old Lawrence boy, William Lopez, drowned in the quarry while swimming with friends in 2018.
