CONCORD, N.H. — A Methuen man was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for his part in a plot to steal guns from a New Hampshire gun shop.
Jaythean Diaz, 20, of Methuen was sentenced for his participation in conspiring to steal weapons from Second Amendment Outdoors in Derry, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Jane Young.
“It is criminals, like the defendant and his co-conspirators, that put illegal guns on our streets and often into the hands of dangerous people,” said Young. “The defendant’s lengthy incarceration sends a strong message that the illegal firearm market will not be tolerated in the Granite State.”
Diaz was arrested along with three other co-conspirators after breaking into Second Amendment Outdoors on Dec. 8, 2021. They stole 11 pistols and one rifle. Videos taken by one of the conspirators showed Diaz holding up the stolen firearms.
The firearms were transported from Derry across the border into Massachusetts, according to the indictment filed on July 11, 2022. Later, messages were recovered showing Diaz attempting to sell at least one of the stolen weapons. Diaz pleaded guilty to the charges on April 13 of this year.
The report sent by Young’s office stated that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led the investigation with assistance from the Lawrence, Methuen, Derry, Plaistow, Kingston, Windham, Hooksett, and Salem police departments, as well as the Massachusetts State Police.
One of Diaz’s co-conspirators, Gary Ortiz, pleaded guilty on May 1, and his sentencing hearing will be held on Sept. 22.
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com
