LAWRENCE - The city worker shot and killed while filling potholes on Andover Street on Wednesday was Marcos A. Ruiz-Rodriguez, 52, of Methuen, authorities confirmed Thursday morning.
Investigators do not believe he was the intended target of gunfire around 2 p.m. at 485 Andover St., according to a statement released by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified in the murder.
Ruiz-Rodriguez was part of a four-man public works crew "taking advantage of the good weather" and filling potholes on Andover Street, a heavily traveled street in the city, said Mayor Daniel Rivera.
He described Ruiz-Rodriguez as a "great employee who had been here many years."
Rivera noted public works employees are some of the hardest workers in the city "often doing thankless jobs."
"They are pushing snow, picking up trash, picking up needles," said Rivera.
The mayor said he met with workers in the DPW yard on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. "to let them know we are all in support of them and thank them for their efforts."
Grief counselors are being made available to the workers.
"To see a fellow employee die in this manner is unsettling to say the least. We want to put our arms around them, make sure they are supported and loved and know they are not alone," Rivera said.
The fatal shooting remains under investigation by Lawrence detectives and state police.
This is a developing story. A full report will appear online and in print editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
