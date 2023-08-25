SALEM, N.H. — Arlene Willette of Methuen remembers her son Austin Willette’s infectious smile, larger than life and family-minded personality and hair perfectly in place all the time.
But on Tuesday, she didn’t recognize her son.
On Tuesday evening, Austin Willette, 24, of Methuen was riding his 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Main Street in Salem when he was struck by a car which crossed into his lane.
A Jeep hit another car which ended up off the road. The Jeep was sliding sideways in the westbound lane and struck Austin Willette’s motorcycle.
Officers responded to the scene and found the motorcyclist unresponsive. He was transported by Salem Fire to Lawrence General Hospital and then med-flighted to a Boston-area hospital.
He died from injuries sustained during the crash the following day.
His mother was going to pick up her grandson and head to the beach on Tuesday. Arlene said she was tired, but was living in the moment just as her son Austin always did.
Then, everything changed. Arlene Willette changed course and headed to 354 Main St.
“I found him (Austin) in the road and didn’t know it was him,” she said.
“Austin never had a hair out of place, but I could see that perfect haircut.”
Arlene Willette was thankful for the first responders and an unnamed Salem woman who helped her the night of the crash.
“There was an angel there,” Arlene Willette said. “I don’t know who she was. She was praying and she held me. I think she was real.”
Her other son, an Atkinson firefighter, had just started his shift and was called to the scene that evening.
As her family grieves the loss of Austin Willette, Arlene remembers her son and what he meant in her life, his friends, extended family and to his fiancé.
He was active in Methuen sports and played football, basketball and baseball and made countless friends. His father has fond memories of coaching Austin Willette when he was young.
Austin Willette was the youngest of five siblings. He’d keep running jokes going between his brothers and parents, lasting for weeks, his mother recalled.
Her son never wanted anyone to hold a grudge, his mother emphasized. She said making amends was important to him and hopes others do the same.
“He always would say, ‘Why are you mad? Don’t stay mad,’” Arlene Willette said. “Make amends, tell a funny joke.”
Her son was loud and always the life of the party, Arlene Willette said with a laugh. He used to walk into a room and if there wasn’t a party going on, he’d make it into a party, she added.
Austin Willette loved to dance. She recalled her son being having a blast at a wedding last year with one of his brothers, getting 90-year-old women out on the dance floor.
It was always about family for her son. His nephew, who’s nine years younger than him, was like a brother to him. He was just as close to his sister-in-laws who were like sisters to him, Arlene Willette said.
She remembered how he comforted her when his grandmother passed.
“If you asked him what his favorite thing growing up was, it was Saturdays when our family would come together,” Arlene Willette said.
And her son loved his riding his motorcycle.
“He loved his bike,” Arlene Willette said. “I hated it because I knew I was going to lose him sooner or later.”
As her family shared memories about him with each other outside after his death, she said a dragonfly perched itself on her husband Jimmy Willette and stayed for a while on him.
“Austin was there,” Arlene Willette said with tears.
“Our beautiful boy was such a light in our life,” she said. “His dad and I are destroyed.”
Arlene Willette said she hopes to hold his funeral at St. Monica Parish in Methuen along with a celebration of life.
A GoFundMe has been created by Austin Willette’s fiancé to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.
