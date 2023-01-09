HAVERHILL — A Methuen man is looking to build a cluster of 10 single-family homes under the city’s flexible development ordinance on land he owns off Route 110, close to the Methuen line.
Robert Ferreira Jr.’s request for a special permit to build the Sunset Oaks on Scotland Hill Road subdivision with reduced lot sizes is scheduled to go before the City Council for a public hearing Tuesday night.
The 14.5 acres of vacant land Ferreira owns at Snow and Scotland Heights roads is on the western side of Route 110 (River Street), just south of Merrimack River Park and adjacent to the Methuen line.
Various city departments have reviewed the proposal and given their approval, with some stated conditions to be met by the developer.
Ferreira informed the council that he has owned the land since 1988. Snow Road connects with Scotland Heights, Tersolo and Blye roads, and Klondike Avenue.
A letter to the council from Ferreira’s lawyer, Paul Magliocchetti, says there are no jurisdictional wetlands on the property and that Roberts is being generous with his open space and incorporating a looped trail system around the development for public recreational use.
Magliocchetti said the offerings are significant when compared with other developments that incorporate large portions of wetlands.
He noted that the development is designed to preserve open land, protect the natural environment, protect the value of real property, promote more sensitive siting of buildings, and perpetuate the appearance of the city’s traditional New England landscape.
The development would also facilitate the construction and maintenance of streets, utilities and public services in a more economical and efficient manner, and offer an alternative to standard subdivision development, he said.
The plan would include fire suppression systems in each home and infrastructure improvements by extending city water and sewer service to the new homes.
Ferreira described the property on Scotland Hill as “rolling topography” of 150 to 300 feet in elevation that faces the western horizon, thus the name Sunset Oaks on Scotland Hill.
He told the council he bought the property with his brother Michael in 1988 and they were planning to develop the land, but his brother died in 2018 after a brief battle with cancer.
Ferreira said he wants to name the roadway in the development “Michael’s Way” in memory of his brother and noted the property is the last parcel of land in the Scotland Heights neighborhood to be developed.
