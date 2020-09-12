An 83-year-old Methuen man has not been seen since Friday, when he launched his own canoe at Clair’s Landing in Auburn, New Hampshire, state police announced late Saturday.
Officials have identified the missing man as Joseph Moreau.
Auburn police and firefighters joined New Hampshire Fish and Game, the Auburn Watershed police, state troopers and marine parol on Lake Massabesic after Moreau was reported missing.
Moreau’s son provided investigators a photograph of his dad to help assist with the search, state police said.
Anyone with information about Moreau’s whereabouts or information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Marine Patrol Officer Nicholas Harouuinian at 603-293-2037 or by email at Nicholas.haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.