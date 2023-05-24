METHUEN — Ramon Joseph Cruz, Jr. of Methuen, 27, pleaded guilty on May 18 in federal court in Boston to using stolen identities to fraudulently obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds from the Small Business Administration and to launder those funds, according to acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy.
Cruz pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud along with four counts of wire fraud and aiding and abetting. He was arrested in December 2020 with an alleged co-conspirator, Darwyn Joseph, and is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 20, Levy said in a statement.
The defendants conspired to use identities stolen from U.S. citizens to apply for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Levy said. The stolen identity information was used to open fraudulent bank accounts that were then linked to other fraudulent bank accounts set up to receive the SBA funds.
Cruz and, allegedly, Joseph also received debit cards associated with the fraudulent bank accounts into which SBA funds were deposited, then laundered the funds by using them to purchase iPhones for resale, Levy said. Cruz and, allegedly, Joseph also wired a portion of the funds to the Dominican Republic as part of the scheme, Levy said.
Over $425,000 in SBA funds were obtained in connection with this scheme, and about $250,000 of that money was used to allegedly purchase iPhones in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Levy said.
The charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense.
Levy was joined in making the announcement by Michael Krol, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in New England. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elianna Nuzum and Adam Deitch of Levy’s criminal division.
The attorney general established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud.
Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving Covid-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or through a complaint form at www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.
Levy said that the details in the charging documents are allegations, and the remaining defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
