METHUEN — Pending approval from the City Council, the new 18-month master plan, Methuen Vision 2030, is slated to be put in motion next month.
Jack Wilson, director of Economic and Community Development, said Methuen’s last plan was rolled out 15 years ago.
He said $75,000 has been earmarked to begin funding the plan and that an additional $75,000 will be needed to complete Methuen Vision 2030.
“We’ll be getting a good foot under us in terms of moving forward,” Wilson said during the May 19 meeting of the council’s Economic Development Committee. “The real thrust is going to be around economic development and job creation.”
He said the need for economic development has become crucial, particularly in downtown Methuen, which is booming with residential developments.
“It hasn’t been pedestrian-friendly, we need to improve that,” he said.
Wilson also said homeowners are burdened with 87% of the tax levy.
Speaking about objectives, Wilson said one priority will be to redevelop the blighted property at 54 Osgood St. He said the state Department of Environmental Protection has a lien on the property as it has been identified as a brownfield site — a designation indicating possible contamination.
“What we hope to have is a transformative project,” said Wilson, adding that he would like to see a mixed-use development built on the property.
He is also looking to bolster access to the Spicket River, which has become mostly hidden, and Spicket River Falls.
In addition, Wilson said Jennifer Goldson, founder and managing director of JM Goldson LLC., was chosen as the consultant for Methuen Vision 2030. Goldson’s company has also facilitated the master plans in Winchester and Mansfield.
Wilson said Methuen Senior Planner Brian Keating will serve as the city’s staff support liaison.
Methuen Vision 2030 will go before the council June 6.
Melita Farms
In other news, Wilson called attention to the Community Garden that opened at Melita Farms on May 14.
“That was a great event, there had to be close to 100 people there,” he said. “It was really fun to be a part of it. It’s going to go beyond being a garden, this is core community-based farming.”
Wilson also said the city received state authorization to extend its Small Business Relief Program until Sept. 30. Although, the number of applicants has decreased significantly in recent months.
“We haven’t seen too much activity,” said Wilson.
However, he said that is no reason to discontinue the program, particularly after the state granted an extension.
“To the extent that we have it available, we should have it,” said Wilson.
Eligible businesses can receive up to $10,000 in COVID-19 relief funding.
