METHUEN — City Councilor James McCarty said he was taken aback by the subject line of an email from City Hall that flashed across his phone Thursday evening: "McCarty incident."
He said he thought it might be about a lawsuit filed by his stepfather, Daniel Tulley, against Mayor James Jajuga several days prior. McCarty was mentioned in the lawsuit, but the problems spelled out were between Tulley, who is a city employee, and the mayor.
Jajuga and McCarty have publicly disagreed about how to address the economic consequences of a pricey contract between the city and the superior police officers' union. The agreement, if fulfilled, would have paid high-ranking officers enormous salaries requiring layoffs of patrolmen. McCarty objects to the agreement, which would apply to Jajgua's son, who is a police captain.
The email McCarty received Thursday, however, seemingly was unrelated.
Signed by Jajuga, the email expressed concern that McCarty and two other men broke into City Clerk Jack Wilson's office July 29, while Wilson was away on vacation.
The note was addressed to city council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan. It was copied to McCarty, City Solicitor Richard D'Agostino and Wilson, who is the head of the department of records, the keeper of vital statistics and the custodian of the city seal and public records.
When he read the email Thursday, McCarty said he felt like he was being framed for something he had no part in. Then on Friday, Jajgua wrote a follow-up apology note claiming a case of mistaken identity, and once again sent it to the group.
He wrote that he now believes Tammy DiGrazia, the staff member in the city clerk's office at the time who made the accusation, mistook someone else for McCarty.
McCarty said he takes issue with the fact that the accusation had already, at that point, been considered for a full day by others who received the note.
"I am asking that you, as Council Chair, speak with Councilor McCarty about this incident, investigate the circumstances of what happened, and provide this information to the Office of the Mayor and the City Council," the initial note from Jajuga reads.
The note mentioned that the alleged break-in happened "during the period where nomination papers are being submitted and certified."
Additionally, Jajuga's first note called into question McCarty's maturity and judgment, as well as his behavior while holding elected office.
"He has a history over the past 19 months of abusive public behavior to city officials," the note reads. "However, this most recent action crosses the line."
McCarty denied the accusations in an emailed response of his own, which questions Jajuga's "serial incompetence" and demands a public apology.
Jajuga's note Friday contained a three-sentence apology.
"I wish to apologize to you and Councilor McCarty for the confusion on this matter," he wrote to Kannan, D'Agostino, McCarty and Wilson.
Asked for comment for this story, Jajgua's Chief of Staff Paul Fahey said the mayor's office would not comment for this article and instead referred a reporter to the Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 notes.
Jajuga's second note says that after McCarty denied the allegations in his reply, "I immediately spoke with City Clerk Jack Wilson to further investigate the incident described."
"I now believe that the staff member in the clerk's office misidentified the individual who entered the office without permission as Councilor McCarty, when in fact it was someone else," the second note states.
McCarty's email harshly criticized the mayor's remarks.
"Those demands are emblematic of the buffoonery that constitutes Jajuga’s personal behavior, as well as his crude attempt to use false allegations to silence a critic," McCarty wrote. "I can assure you, Madam Chair, that thuggery and intimidation do not work on me. I would have thought that Jajuga would have understood that by now."
McCarty considers the statements Jajgua made as "false and slanderous," "willfully malicious," and could eliminate his eligibility to be defended by the city if a lawsuit were to follow.
McCarty demanded three things in his email response: all security footage from the Searles Building (City Hall) from July 29; a written report from Jajuga to Kannan as to "why he has chosen to make a false and slanderous claim against me"; and a public apology from Jajgua at a city council meeting.