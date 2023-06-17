METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry has returned from his medical leave of absence and is out and about in the city, including at the Salute to Veterans Concert and children’s story time at Nevins Memorial Library this past Thursday.
Perry shared that he has been on dialysis for the past year. After a complication that had him out of office for a bit, he is now working to gain back full function of his legs in physical therapy but said that the process is not impacting his job.
“What I went through was difficult,” Perry said. “But mentally I’m with it ... I’m fine. I just have to build some stamina in my legs.”
He pointed out how this was his fourth budget as mayor. While community members came up to him Thursday, he discussed city beautifying plans as well as financial accomplishments throughout the past year.
Perry also mentioned how he is happy to be back in the city, taking part in community events. “It feels awesome,” Perry said. “Being mayor is a labor of love.”
The mayor’s first outing on Thursday was The Methuen Senior Center’s Salute to Veterans Concert with the Happy Hearts senior chorus group.
“It’s a great day to come be with friends while holding up our veterans,” said Susan Riccio, assistant director of the senior center. “They paved the way.”
Police Chief Scott McNamara and Fire Chief Tim Sheehy hosted and continuously thanked the veterans present and in the community for their service.
The Happy Hearts Chorus’s songs included “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” and “God Bless the U.S.A.” The choir also sang the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Airforce, Marines and Green Barets’ anthems, with some of the branches represented by those stationed in Lowell.
Perry sang “White Cliffs of Dover” and “You’ll Never Walk Along” as a surprise to the audience, and was complemented on his vocals. Lieutenant Jim Garrity made a special appearance, in addition to Perry’s two songs.
“We want our veterans to know how much we appreciate them,” Perry said. “It’s important these people understand they’re not forgotten.”
The mayor also read to his young constituents Thursday night at the library. The children asked Perry about his mismatched shoes and socks, which Perry openly shared was from a toe infection, unrelated to his other medical conditions. He joked that he should be wearing two of the same shoes within 10 days.
Perry, who said he personally prefers history books, recounted Robert Munsch’s “I’ll love you forever,” one of his four children’s favorites.
“I’ve got four of the best kids in the world, and they even helped me when I have to wear funky shoes,” Perry said. “This book holds a special place in my heart.”
Perry also read BJ Novak’s “The Book with No Pictures,” which the kids thought was hilarious, as well as “The Book Hog” by Greg Pizzoli.
“It’s the fun part of the job,” Perry said. “I love working for the citizens of Methuen.”
