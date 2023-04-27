METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry and the City Council released a letter pressing a variety of local and state law enforcement and ethics agencies to further investigate former Methuen Police Officer Sean Fountain.
Fountain, 50, a city councilor from 2012 through 2017 and later a police officer in Methuen from 2017 to 2020, was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on April 6 on eight counts, including conspiracy, forgery and violating employee standards of conduct.
He is accused, in part, of forging a document showing he attended a police academy which he did not, following his questionable hiring by retired Methuen police Chief Joseph Solomon, authorities said.
In the letter, released Wednesday evening, Perry and city councilors ask on "behalf of the 53,000+ Methuen residents whom we proudly serve - whose tax dollars help to support your staffs - we, the undersigned Mayor and City Council for Methuen, public urge immediate, cooperative and comprehensive action by and between your respective offices regarding the criminal charges pending in Lawrence District Court" against Fountain.
To obtain a criminal complaint against Fountain, Police Chief Scott McNamara submitted 300 pages of "investigator analysis," according to the letter. This followed an 18-month investigation "into Mr. Fountain and others" led by McNamara and police Capt. Eric Ferreira, and a report compiled by an outside firm that cost the city $60,000.
Affidavits and reports in Fountain's case were impounded from the public and the press by a district court judge at his arraignment. The impoundment lasts until July 3.
"We respectfully ask that you abide by your oaths by giving the voluminous evidence submitted by MPD to the Court the attention and close analysis that the evidence warrants. We remain unwavering in our call for action and united in our quest for total justice for the City of Methuen," the letter reads.
Conversely, the letter acknowledges that authorities may have launched an investigation Perry and councilors are currently unaware of.
The mayor and council wrote they "must rely on the significant expertise, authority, and resources of your respective offices to advance the City's quest for full justice."
"To that end, Methuen will cooperate fully and unhesitatingly with any investigations your office initiates; and if your office has already commenced an investigation, we thank you for your effort and look forward to assisting you with anything you may require from the city," the letter reads.
Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, who was sent the letter, said Thursday morning “… in the past, the DA’s office has said it doesn’t comment on any investigation that may or may not be underway.”
The letter was also addressed to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins; Auditor Diana DiZoglio; David Wilson, executive director of the Massachusetts State Ethics Commission; Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell; Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro; and Enrique Zuniga, of the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.
Attorney Neil Faigel, who is representing Fountain, could also not be reached for comment.
This is a developing story. A full report will appear online at eagletribune.com and in Friday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
