METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry and city councilors are hoping to thwart state legislation that would benefit the head of the Metropolitan Police Training Committee, given that agency's failure to prevent unlawful hiring practices in the Methuen Police Department.
The bill, H2546, is explained by its title, "An Act to Exempt the Executive Director of the Municipal Police Training Committee from Earnings Limitations."
The incumbent executive director of the training committee is retired Woburn Police Chief Robert J. Ferullo, Jr.
"I am outraged at this bill, outraged, and I am going to call everybody and I'm asking you to do the same thing," Perry told councilors on Monday. "Call your local legislators and tell them to vote no on H256 if it comes before them."
The bill addresses the fact that retired public servants drawing pensions are legally limited in what they can earn, if they resume public service in some other capacity, said City Solicitor Ken Rosetti. A few exceptions to this law have been carved out, but not many.
"This would not be the only exemption, but there's a very limited number of exemptions," Rosetti said.
Councilor Mike Simard was pointed in his opposition to the bill, which he described as "unscrupulous."
"As a police officer I'm insulted by this," Simard said. "I work with retirees every day that are capped at what they can make a year to feed their families, on a small retirement from working in the City of Lawrence for many years and struggling to make ends meet."
Perry's anger was stirred primarily by the fact that the Municipal Police Training Committee was implicated in the Civil Service Commission's January report into questionable hiring practices of the Methuen Police Department.
"The MPTC is responsible for implementing and managing the state laws that require particular standards for the credentials and training of police officers in the cities and towns of the commonwealth," Perry said.
Yet the MPTC "failed to exercise due diligence" regarding "unlawful" hiring practices during Joseph Solomon's reign as chief of police in Methuen, the report said.
Specifically, the commission's report singled out the hiring of former city councilor Sean Fountain, who served on the Methuen Police Department from 2017 to 2020 and was arraigned in Lawrence District Court April 6 on eight counts, including conspiracy and forgery.
Perry said that, in addition to the MPTC's track record, "the reluctance of the MPTC regarding" the Civil Service Commission's report was another reason that its executive director should not be rewarded with a salary exemption such as H2546 proposes.
Perry also said that, before voting on the bill, state representatives should read the Methuen Police Department's own report into previous corruption in their department.
He acknowledged that they can't do that currently, because the report was impounded at Fountain's arraignment and won't be released until July 3. But Perry said that legislators should postpone their vote until the report is available, or seek a court order to "reduce the amount of time in which the impoundment order is in effect."
"At a minimum, those who scheduled the pending legislation for a hearing and subsequent vote on it should have the Civil Service Commission report and access to the investigatory material impounded by the court," Perry said.
The mayor asked the Council Monday to join him in sending a letter opposing H2546 to members of the legislature, as they previously sent a letter in April to state agencies seeking action on the matters detailed in the impounded report.
"I'm asking you tonight councilors to join me once again in sending a call to our legislature, and this time including our local state delegation, to let them know that before they consider this bill that they should know all the details in the investigatory report and the civil service commission report from earlier this year before they make any decision," Perry said.
The council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution to have a letter drafted by Solicitor Rosetti, who said that time was of the essence in mounting opposition to the bill, which could be scheduled for a hearing at any time.
"The matter's been referred to the Joint Committee on Public Service," he said. "For the month of May, the committee did hold a hearing, but the pieces of legislation on that hearing docket did not include this specific bill. So presumably it's reasonable to surmise that the committee still awaits the opportunity to hear speakers on this."
