METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry has tested positive for breakthrough COVID-19, his office announced Thursday.
The mayor said he was notified he was a close contact of a friend who tested positive, and went to receive a rapid test out of an abundance of caution Thursday afternoon. Perry is awaiting a more in-depth COVID screen to confirm his diagnosis, he told city councilors in an email.
The mayor, who received both vaccination doses earlier this year when he became eligible, called his diagnosis a “complete surprise” in the email to councilors.
The mayor said he is not experiencing symptoms other than a cough and will be working remotely while he quarantines at home through Friday, Sept. 3.
“I am thankful I got the vaccine when I did,” Perry said in a statement released by his office. “Let this be a reminder that this pandemic is not over. If you are not vaccinated, I implore you to do so.”
According to Perry, any close contacts at City Hall have been notified, as have the two police chief finalists who interviewed with City Council members Tuesday night.
During a live Wednesday 5 p.m. broadcast of his “Mayor's Minutes” talk show aired via Facebook live, Perry acknowledged his symptoms when delivering the weekly coronavirus update.
“People are going to wonder who was coughing so much during the (City Council) meeting last night. That was me,” he said.
The mayor said the city is making “slow but steady” progress vaccinating residents, with 55% innoculated.
As of Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8,412 Methuen residents have tested positive for COVID-19. According to city Health Department statistics provided by the mayor’s office, 23 of the last week’s 101 new cases were from fully vaccinated residents: seven Moderna, 14 Pfizer and two Johnson & Johnson.
There is a vaccination clinic sponsored by Greater Lawrence Community Health Center on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Methuen High School, 1 Ranger Road, and anyone is welcome to attend, according to Superintendent Brandi Kwong.