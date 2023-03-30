METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry has posted a video at the Methuen city website that addresses his recent illness.
Perry fell ill over the weekend of Feb. 11 and was hospitalized in Boston for testing.
After Perry had been absent for three days, City Councilor D.J. Beauregard took over as acting mayor.
Perry's office announced that he returned to work March 27 on a remote basis.
In the video, Perry says he is delighted to return to work, and explains his current medical situation.
"I'm here in rehab hospital based on an experience that happened to me during a routine dialysis appointment, but the good news is, I'm on the mend," Perry says.
