METHUEN — Methuen Mayor Neil Perry will be working remotely for the next few days.
Perry, in an email Thursday, said he hasn't felt well over the past week.
"I am feeling better, but in the interest of getting back to optimum health, I will be working remotely for the next few days," Perry wrote.
He noted "one of the only good things to come from the COVID pandemic is that we have developed the technology and the protocols to be able to work from anywhere."
"Thus, I can continue to work and remain in touch with my staff and will take advantage of the rest of this short week and the upcoming week end and allow myself more time to recover," Perry wrote.
Perry said he hopes to return to City Hall as soon as possible but wanted to reassure "our citizens that I and my staff remain accessible and continue to work on your behalf."