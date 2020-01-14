METHUEN -- Two Methuen men were ejected from a car after crashing near 215 North Lowell St. on Monday night, according to police.
Methuen police and fire officials said they were called to the scene at 10:40 p.m. for a report of a serious car crash with several people ejected.
Police investigators said they determined a 2006 Audi convertible was headed east on North Lowell Street when, for unknown reasons, it left the road and collided with a field-stone wall before coming to rest in a wooded area.
Officials identified the victims as Matthew Spanner, 19, and Gabriel Hernandez, 22.
Spanner is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said, while Hernandez was brought to a Burlington hospital and remains in critical condition.
As of Tuesday morning, the cause of the crash was not made public.
The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section responded to the scene to help document and process findings.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Methuen police at 978-983-8698.