METHUEN — Trucks carrying mosquito-killing spray will make their way through streets in the west end of Methuen on Thursday night, police Chief Joseph Solomon said.
The spraying was originally scheduled for Wednesday night, but because rain is expected, Solomon said the spraying will happen Thursday from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.
The spraying follows the EEE death of a horse in the city. Officials have not said specifically where the horse died, only that it was in the west end of the city.
Methuen's threat level for EEE was raised to "critical" after the horse discovery. Neighboring communities have also responding by putting residents on high alert and urging people to stay inside between dusk and dawn, the period when mosquitoes are known to be most prevalent.
Solomon has fielded many questions about whether the spraying will happen by airplane, which people have said they have read about happening elsewhere.
White trucks with yellow lights will be doing the job in Methuen, he said.
Residents are encouraged to stay inside with their pets and close all street-facing windows during the spraying.
Public Health Nurse Amy Ewing encourages all Methuen residents to be diligent in regards to “personal protection” when it comes to avoiding mosquito bites. She said to wear long sleeves and pants when necessary, limit outdoor exposure and utilize bug sprays.
