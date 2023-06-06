METHUEN — Andrew Scanlon has played organ recitals all across Europe, North America and Africa.
But none of those venues compare to the Methuen Memorial Music Hall in the city where he grew up.
“I would just say that there is literally no other place like Methuen anywhere,” Scanlon said. “I have played all over the world. It’s so visually striking because of the sheer size of that instrument. The building doesn’t have a big footprint, but it’s so grand and so marvelous.”
Scanlon has graduate degrees from both the School of Music and the Institute of Sacred Music at Yale, and he is associate organist and choirmaster at the Church of the Advent in Boston. He will appear in the Methuen Memorial Music Hall’s Organ Concert Series on Wednesday, June 7. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children at mmmh.org/events.
He plans to play a program of works by French composers on the Hall’s Great Organ, which was built in Germany in 1863 before being assembled in Boston and later moved to Methuen.
“It has been so changed over the years, and French music sounds good on it,” Scanlon said. “It’s a good match for the instrument.”
His affinity for French composers stems from his training in this tradition, which began during his undergraduate years at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. One of his teachers there was a student of one of the eight composers who are featured on Wednesday’s program, Jean Langlais.
“It’s part of my heritage as a student and teacher,” Scanlon said. “I was taught by teachers steeped in the 19th and 20th century school of French organ music. All the pieces are connected. All the musicians are from the same lineage.”
While growing up in Methuen, Scanlon first studied music in a choir program that was offered at the Holy Rosary School on Summer Street in Lawrence. Later, while attending Central Catholic High School, he studied organ with a faculty member at Phillips Academy, John Skelton. The first organ that Scanlon played was at St. Anne’s Church in Lawrence, at Haverhill and Franklin streets, near Broadway.
The French organ music that he will play on Thursday is defined in part by the fact that some of it was originally improvised, and later transcribed.
Scanlon said that organists resorted to improvisation as a way to keep parishioners occupied in the years before the Second Vatican Council, when people were less directly involved in Mass. “It was more of a spectator sport than participatory, so the organist had to improvise all the time,” he said.
The compositions that Scanlon will play also draw heavily on traditions of Gregorian chant, which was originally performed in medieval cathedrals, where some of the composers on his program also played.
These include Louis Vierne, who wrote the last piece that Scanlon will play and was the organist at the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris for much of his career, and even died while playing there in 1937.
“Just the way the music reflects the buildings for which they were written,” Scanlon said. “A lot of these organists and composers were writing music that is inspired, not only by the liturgy, but by the majesty of these Gothic churches.”
A piece by Vierne, “Les Cloches de Hinckley,” was inspired by the bells that play in cathedrals.
“That’s an example of a carillon piece, and what else do cathedrals have besides organs but bells,” Scanlon said. “Organists are often inspired by bells, and in competition with bells. He incorporated ideas he heard from cathedral bells at a church he visited in England.”
Scanlon has played at Memorial Music Hall a number of times, but last appeared in the Organ Concert Series in 2009. He has prepared meticulously for the upcoming show.
“I’ll be there Sunday through Wednesday practicing and setting registration and making sure every piece shows the colors of the organ,” he said.
Organ music has a devoted following within the larger world of classical music, Scanlon said, and he expects “a regular crowd of local people who know me” to come hear him play.
“Methuen is very famous for those who seek out this niche,” Scanlon said. “The instrument and the building are world famous partly because of this concert series. People come from all over the world.”
