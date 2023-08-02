METHUEN — The Summer Nights Music Series, hosted by Methuen’s Cultural Council, returns in August and September.
The series, in partnership with the city, takes place at the Riverwalk Park on Osgood Street from 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 25 as well as Sept. 8 and 22.
“I’m an avid believer of spreading joy through art,” said Jennifer Loiselle, chair of the cultural council. “It’s really important to highlight all of the community and what people have to offer outside of just businesses.”
Each music night will feature a band as well as food trucks. Loiselle said that there will also be vendors and businesses present.
The events will run from 6 to 9 p.m. with performances from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
“Our mission is really to highlight local art and try to give opportunity there hasn’t been yet,” Loiselle said. “We want a family-friendly event that highlights positivity and culture.”
On Aug. 11, Ristuben Jazz will perform. The Shadow Band is scheduled to perform its rock throwbacks for Aug. 25. The Bellas will play on Sept. 8. The final music series installment will feature two live acts, Three at Home and Troubadour Soul.
“We’re surrounded by great music so why go to Lowell or Lawrence when we have it here in Methuen?” Loiselle said.
