METHUEN — The public cannot view police body camera footage or any documentation pertaining to a notable traffic stop until an outside investigator looks into the case, according to police Chief Joseph Solomon and Mayor Neil Perry.
Perry said Tuesday he is urgently working to hire an expert with experience in use-of-force investigations, and no ties to the Methuen Police Department, to determine whether a lieutenant overstepped his boundaries while on the job March 5.
The unnamed officer whose use of force is being questioned was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday, Solomon said. He said the practice is customary during open investigations.
The suspension was sparked by a video posted Friday on social media. It shows the unidentified police officer pointing a gun at the driver of a parked car while repeating, “don’t move.”
A passenger used a cell phone to record the incident. The driver can be seen with his palms above the steering wheel and facing toward an open window, asking several times, “Do you want to put me in cuffs?”
The driver responds to the officer’s repeated demands to remain still by saying, "I'm not even moving."
The 30 seconds of footage was viewed more than 19,000 times by Monday, when Solomon and Perry acknowledged that they, too, learned of the incident over the weekend.
Both limited their comments pending further investigation. Perry said he expects answers to come quickly — as soon as a few days — after a hire for the investigation is made.
In the meantime, he has looked at police documentation and videos, “which is more than just what was on social media,” he said.
When asked what documentation he was shown, Perry said, “It was a traffic stop. So the paperwork showed who was involved (including four or five other officers)."
"It wasn’t a full report in my mind,” Perry said.
Solomon said his officers were conducting a saturation patrol of the neighborhood after an earlier gang-related shooting.
He said police were told there may be a retaliatory attack that evening, and that during a subsequent patrol, a lieutenant attempted to stop a Mercedes Benz sedan.
Solomon said the driver of the sedan “suddenly went into reverse and began to change directions” when the officer used his blue lights to signal a stop.
“The lieutenant drew his weapon and detained the driver of the vehicle,” Solomon said.
Perry wants an investigator to delve into Police Department policies and procedures and determine if they were obeyed in this instance.
“I want this person we hire to get into what’s there and what’s not,” he said, meaning requirements to document every instance in which an officer draws a weapon.
But Perry noted, “you have to talk about the good here, too.”
“We’re going to closely look at whether that use of force was appropriate. But I also saw in the 26 minutes of body cam video outstanding work by some of the other officers to de-escalate the situation.” Perry said. “They did a great job calming (the driver) down.”
Findings of the investigation will be “more than feedback on this one officer,” Perry said. “It’s a training moment.”