METHUEN — Residents took to the podium during the Nov. 7 City Council meeting to vent their concerns and anger about the 42 homeless families living at the Days Inn.
Worries included the financial ramifications of having the families within the city, questions about immigration status and concerns about schools.
“Knowing that so many people live a mile from me for free, blows my mind,” said Jade Street resident Jacqueline Pelletier.
Mayor Neil Perry reiterated that the state Department of Housing and Community Development is paying for the families to stay at the Days Inn.
He also said that every family has been fully documented.
“Don’t go around classifying them as illegal aliens, that’s not what they are,” Perry said.
Although some of the families are Haitian immigrants, Perry said many of the people there are U.S. citizens who have fallen on hard times.
He also said there are ongoing efforts to enroll the children in school, though that notion wasn’t popular with some residents.
“I don’t think we should accept it, I don’t think our schools can handle it,” said resident Jeri-an Batal.
Perry said the task of finding housing as well as providing food and clothing is being led by Community Teamwork, Inc., a nonprofit organization in Lowell that is contracted by the DHCD to do this kind of work. Perry said CTI intends to have each family in a home by Dec. 31.
Councilor-at-Large Nicholas DiZoglio said the rumors that continue to swirl about the families are “disgusting.”
He also said the city did nothing to cause these families to be dropped off at the Days Inn almost one month ago.
“This isn’t on the city, to be honest with you, it’s on the state and that hotel,” said DiZoglio, adding that the DHCD is paying the Days Inn $70,000 per month.
“There are children who don’t deserve this situation,” he said. “There is a three-week old [baby] in that hotel.”
West District Councilor Michael Simard said he has been in contact with the owner of the Days Inn.
“He’s a businessman and he just wants to make money,” Simard said.
He also said there are few hotels in the area that are open to taking in homeless families.
Central District Councilor Joel Faretra said many residents are still bitter about the homeless shelter that the DHCD opened at the Days Inn at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the months that followed, the number of police responses to the hotel climbed by 40%.
“That just put a bad taste in everybody’s mouth,” said Faretra.
However, he said this is a different circumstance nearly three years later.
“We can’t lump these families into what happened in 2020,” he said.
