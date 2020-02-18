METHUEN — National Grid is shutting down electricity to dozens of homes for up to 10 hours Tuesday night to repair a rotted utility pole, according to Mayor Neil Perry.
The city was not alerted to the outage, though residents were.
The information was communicated to home and business owners in the neighborhood of 10 streets north and south of Pelham Street and including Mystic, Orchard and Barker streets, among others.
Perry said he found out about the shutdown after reading a resident's post on Facebook last Thursday.
"I found out by looking at my phone," said Perry. "I thought it was a joke."
He said he called National Grid last week but was directed to a public service line. It wasn't until Sunday he confirmed it.
"I finally got a call back Sunday," he said. "They said it's legit."
On Tuesday, a representative from the company called and offered to postpone the outage, but Perry said by then he had already mobilized the city's resources to respond to the outage.
In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon he said a shelter was being opened up at Timony Grammar School, 45 Pleasant View St., starting at 8 p.m.
Power is expected to be out from 9 p.m. tonight until 7 a.m. Wednesday, Perry said in a statement.
"I am deeply disappointed with National Grid's decision to interrupt power at this time of the year with no advance notice to the city," he said.
"While I totally appreciate their need to make repairs, my priority is the comfort and safety of the people of our community," he added.
Perry said he was actively working with all city departments to make sure residents have a safe and comfortable place to stay overnight, including school Superintendent Brandi Kwong, whom he thanked for her "rapid response to our call for an emergency shelter."
He said the senior center and Police Department were also involved in the planning for this unexpected incident.
A complex of homes owned by the Methuen Housing Authority off Mystic Street is also affected by the outage.
"Some people are going to stay with relatives, and we are providing transportation to get some people to Timony," Perry said.
He said that while National Grid estimated it would take 10 hours to repair the pole, it may take much less time, which would be good for residents.
"Normally it's a lot faster," he said.
A media representative for National Grid did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
The list of streets and addresses affected by the outage includes: 2-17 Barker St., 7-13 Carleton Court, 3-37 Orchard St., 1-12 Richardson Court, 1-33 Bentley Circle, 2-18 Inglewood Terrace; 1-34 Peaselee terrace, 5-32 Brown Court, 2-24 Mystic St., 1-138 Pelham St.
This is a developing story. More on this in tomorrow's issues of The Eagle-Tribune.