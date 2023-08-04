METHUEN — The city’s outdoor spaces are about to get a revamp, thanks to a meeting between local officials, state representatives and their constituents.
The Aug. 2 gathering came after complaints — emailed and online — cited the condition of recreational fields in Methuen as well as the lack of specific types of spaces, according to state Rep. Ryan Hamilton, D-Methuen.
“It was a really good conversation because it was a wide breadth of everything,” Hamilton said. “I think overall it was a very productive first meeting.”
Hamilton, who was raised in Methuen, partnered with Joel Faretra, city council vice chair, to survey the public’s opinion on what type of spaces should be renovated and built in the city.
Methuen residents were encouraged to fill out an online survey to identify the state of the recreational spaces in the city. The form asks residents what features they are satisfied with, what could be enhanced or improved, and what Methuen is lacking.
Throughout the week, residents can still fill out the Google Doc survey on Hamilton’s Facebook page as well as councilor’s pages, like Eunice Zeigler’s.
Recommendations so far have run the gambit, from dog parks to gazebos, pickle ball courts and more basketball spaces.
“A big thing a lot of people said was full court basketball fields,” Hamilton said, adding that city only has one in the Arlington neighborhood. “That’s a big thing – giving the youth a place to go.”
League representatives mentioned “lower hanging fruit,” as they called it. The pitching mounds, for example, need to be built back due to wear and weather.
“Getting one basketball court in the city doesn’t solve the issue,” Hamilton said. “I think after COVID, frankly, the more recreational facilities we can give our young people — and just the residents in general — the better.”
Beyond sports, Hamilton heard conversations around outdoor picnic areas, music spaces and theater-type structures.
Hamilton said he would estimate the bigger projects to cost somewhere between $15,000 and $100,000 per project.
He also said he can examine what other cities like Lawrence, Haverhill and Lowell are doing with outdoor spaces and what’s working, and make suggestions to officials in the cities he represents in the 15th Essex district.
The effort, Hamilton said, found that some of the suggestions raised are already accounted for in Mayor Neil Perry’s capital improvement plan. On the plan for fiscal years 2022 to 2026, Perry has pointed to park and playground renovations as well as an upgrade of the high school’s baseball field. A pickle ball court is also within discussions.
Faretra and Perry said they would work with the league to take care of some of the “low-hanging fruit” type of projects.
Hamilton said he, Faretra and Perry will develop a prioritization plan with the public’s help during a meeting planned for mid-September.
The projects would then be divided between the mayor and the state delegation, creating a comprehensive list with expected completion dates.
“They can hold us accountable to really get it done,” Hamilton said. “It’s really exciting because it’s really how government should work.”
He said some constituents were still pessimistic after talks and efforts about five years ago failed to bring any improvements.
“It’s just wanting there to be a little bit of everything in Methuen,” Hamilton said. “This is personal for me. I grew up in this city. I played sports. I swam at Forest Lake. I want to make sure the young people and residents in general have the same opportunities and better opportunities than I did to enjoy our recreational facilities.”
