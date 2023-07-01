METHUEN—The Methuen Police Department has achieved accreditation for the first time in its history.
That accomplishment was formally acknowledged on June 21 at an event in Marlborough that was hosted by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.
“It takes a department-wide commitment to reach full accreditation,” said Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara. “You have to have employees that want it even more than you do from the Chief’s perspective.”
Achieving certification for the department is accompanied by $1,000 stipends for each of the department’s union members.
McNamara said that some people had formed the opinion that the unions demanded these stipends in return for working toward accreditation, but that wasn’t the case. Rather, McNamara said, he proposed the stipends to Mayor Neil Perry.
“The mayor was going to offer them a percentage wage increase” that would have amounted to $1,000, McNamara said. “The mayor and I agreed to reduce that offer in the amount, percentage wise, the equivalent of $1,000, and instead make it in the form of a stipend.”
The stipends go into effect with the achievement of accreditation and continue only when that status is renewed, which takes place every three years.
“I wanted the unions to have skin in the game,” McNamara said. “All the union members were fully cooperative when it came to making widespread policy changes, changing customs and practices to conform with present day, twenty first century best practices.”
Lieutenant James Moore, who leads the Superior Officers Union, confirmed that his membership shares the chief’s focus on the future.
“There were no issues regarding it, and with the lengthy history were trying to overcome, and trying to improve the agency overall, we felt this was a win win situation,” Moore said. “I’m proud of everybody involved.”
Mayor Neil Perry said he was “fantastically excited” by the department’s accreditation, which shows “how far we’ve come in two years.”
“I’ll give all the credit to the leadership and the entire department for rallying behind it and moving forward,” Perry said. “It gives our community pause, and lets them know they can be proud of their police department, as I am.”
Accreditation is the third step in a process that begins with self-assessment and is followed by certification, which the Methuen Police Department earned last October.
“We formally started working toward certification in May of 2021,” said Sergeant Matthew Mueskes, who managed the process along with Captain Eric Ferreira.
The department had been in the self-assessment phase prior to then, Mueskes said, but they weren’t fully committed to the undertaking until Thomas McEnaney was hired as interim chief in April 2021, not long after Chief Joseph Solomon ended his controversial reign by retiring. McNamara continued to make accreditation a priority after taking over the department in October 2021.
“It’s not a state requirement,” Mueskes said. “It’s an optional program that you commit to, allowing assessors to come into your department on an ongoing basis and committing to meet those standards every three years. It is a difficult task.”
Meeting the program’s requirements makes Methuen one of 118 MPAC accredited police departments, or 30% of the total number, in Massachusetts.
“You need to meet standards relative to evidence control, patrol procedures, criminal investigations, and professional standards for basic things such as the oath of office, code of conduct,” Mueskes said. “Then it gets into various other things like community policing, traffic control, detainee processing, holding facility, and communications.”
There are 159 standards to meet for certification, Mueskes said, while accreditation typically involves satisfying an additional 98 required and 97 optional standards, although the number of optional standards varies according to department size.
“Because we’re at 98 sworn officers, we needed to meet 75 optional standards,” Mueskes said. “We exceeded that and got 97 granted to us.”
