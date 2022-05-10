METHUEN — As part of the ongoing response to the recent stabbing at Methuen High School, Police Chief Scott McNamara suggested that the district hire an outside company to conduct a school safety assessment.
He said the evaluation should be done under the pillars of detection, delay and response.
“The idea is to detect an intruder as soon as possible,” McNamara said during the May 9 School Committee meeting, adding that automatic locking devices and fortified glass should be considered as well. “We only became aware when the violence was already underway.”
According to police, the stabbing was instigated by a 15-year-old boy who formerly attended Methuen High. Police say the teen entered the building and confronted a 16-year-old male student he knew. Police said the 16-year-old was in possession of a four-inch blade. The 15-year-old was transported to Boston Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old student has been charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of armed assault with intent to murder, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds and one count of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.
While there is room for improvement in the school’s response, McNamara praised Superintendent Brandi Kwong and her colleagues for their bravery during the incident.
“Your staff was running toward the emergency that day,” he said of the May 2 incident. “I couldn’t be more proud, a lot of things went right that day.”
Kwong agreed that her colleagues remembered their training on how to handle such a volatile situation, adding that a full debrief was held with the Police Department on May 5.
For security reasons, Kwong said the details of that meeting could not be shared publicly.
In her May 6 letter to parents, Kwong said there would continue to be an increased police presence at the high school and that counseling services would also be available.
“As the superintendent of schools and a parent of a Methuen High School student, I take this matter very seriously,” she said.
Kwong also said the students allegedly involved in perpetrating the incident are being dealt with accordingly.
“They have identified students whose poor judgment contributed to the creation of the dangerous situation and those students are facing the serious consequences befitting of their conduct,” she said.
Committee Member Ryan DiZoglio said students will continue bringing weapons to school unless metal detectors are installed. However, even metal detectors are not completely foolproof and it is a measure DiZoglio is not willing to take.
“I’m not going to treat our schools like prisons,” he said.
A single metal detector is also a lofty investment, costing as much as $6,000, according to School Health Corp.
Based on what his constituents have told him, DiZoglio said the stabbing was not a random act.
“To my knowledge, this was a calculated event — this was planned,” he said.
In addition, DiZoglio raised concerns about students wandering the hallways during class time and about fights in the bathrooms.
“I heard from 10 students that there are fights going on in the bathrooms,” he said.
However, Kwong maintained that DiZoglio had been misinformed.
“There is incredible control here at Methuen High School,” she said, adding that she would be informed immediately in the event of a fight or similar occurrence, as was the case on May 2.
