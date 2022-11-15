METHUEN — After taking part in the Pink Patch Project for the first time last month, the Methuen Police Department donated $6,302 to The Jimmy Fund at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
“Our participation in the Pink Patch Project is to help draw attention to the larger issue of cancer awareness and the need to find a cure for the deadly disease. Like so many families involved in this struggle in our community, our MPD families are no different and have been affected,” said Chief Scott McNamara. “When one member of our Methuen Police Department family is hurting, we all hurt. When one of us is struggling, we all struggle. For us, it is about coming together as an organization, supporting this effort, and showing them we are here for them and will always stand by their side.”
On Nov. 8, McNamara, joined by Sgt. Derek Licata and Officer Gina Scanlon, presented a novelty-style check for $6,302 to Kathryn Wurster, community event fundraising assistant at Dana-Farber’s Methuen office.
Throughout October, which is recognized each year as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Police Department employees donated $50 for two custom-made pink patches to wear on their uniforms. Patches were also available to residents for $10. Contributions were also made by the New England Police Benevolent Association Methuen Dispatchers Local 117.
Festival of Trees dropoff deadline extended
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum Festival of Trees has extended its drop off of decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces. Items can be dropped of from Thursday Nov. 17, from noon to 8 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is the last chance to drop off your decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces, all of which will be auctioned off at the conclusion of this year’s Festival of Trees, which runs from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11.
For a schedule of events, visit buttonwoodsfot.org/events-schedule.
Haverhill student receives Scholarship Grant
HAVERHILL — The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism (The Flutie Foundation), a leading nonprofit in the Autism community, announced 18 autism self-advocates across the country as recipients of the “Kodi Lee Gives Back” Scholarship Grant.
In collaboration with the legendary performer, singer, and autism self-advocate Kodi Lee, the Flutie Foundation will provide grants to 18 autism self-advocates over the age of 13 who are pursuing music or fine arts. The recipients include David Politis of Haverhill, who will receive a share of the $25,000 grant total and plans to pursue music.
For more information about the Flutie Foundation or the Kodi Lee Gives Back Grant, visit www.flutiefoundation.org.
Holiday Craft Fair is Nov. 27METHUEN — The Methuen SEPAC recently announced the return of the Annual Holiday Craft Fair, to be held in the gymnasium of the Comprehensive Grammar School at 100 Howe St. Sunday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Atkinson Greens and Gifts Sale set for December
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Garden Club will host its annual Greens and Gifts Sale on Dec. 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, at the Atkinson Community Center.
The club will transform the community center into a festive market filled with seasonal decorating needs.
Fresh wreaths, handmade bows, kissing balls, decorate gnomes and various centerpieces can be found at the gift sale along with other assorted holiday gifts.
Pre-orders for items may be placed by calling Marnie Finn at 603-489-1380 or by mail to AGC, P.O. Box 571, Atkinson, N.H., 03811, by Nov.18. Pre-order forms can also be found at the Atkinson Community Center, Kimball Library and online at atkinsongardenclub.com.
Newburyport Bank president joins NECC board
HAVERHILL — Lloyd Hamm Jr., CEO and President of Newburyport Bank, has been appointed to the Northern Essex Community College board of trustees by Gov. Charlie Baker, effective immediately. In addition to a long career in banking and finance, Hamm has been involved with numerous nonprofits and community organizations and held leadership roles on Boards of Directors, Trustees, chairing National Financial Services Committees, and elected public positions.
Before joining Newburyport Bank, Hamm was the president and CEO of Homefield Credit Union in North Grafton. He spent the previous 25 years as the Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Information Officer of Eastern Bank. He also served as chief operations officer and founding dean of Anna Maria College’s business school, his alma mater
Lloyd and his wife of 40 years, Linda, reside on the New Hampshire seacoast.
The college’s Board of Trustees includes nine members appointed by the governor to a maximum of two five-year terms, as well as an alumni-elected member, who also serves a maximum of 10 years and a student trustee who serves for two semesters.
