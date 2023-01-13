METHUEN — Officer Christopher Gagne of the Methuen Police Department was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on November 29, 2022 on a charge of domestic assault.
"He was released on personal recognizance and he was given orders to stay away, have no contact, no abuse, and no dangerous weapons or firearms," said a clerk in Lawrence District Court.
Chief Scott McNamara confirmed the charge, and said that Gagne is currently on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
"I can't comment further because it's an ongoing personnel matter," McNamara said.
Following his arraignment in Lawrence, Gagne's case was transferred to Haverhill District Court.
Gagne filed an appeal with the Civil Service Commission in 2022, which the commission dismissed, contesting the city's decision to bypass his appointment as a police officer in 2015.
Gagne was hired as a full-time intermittent officer in Methuen 2018 and became a permanent full-time officer in March 2022.
