METHUEN — First responders are near 236 Pleasant St. after a 4-car crash involving a city-owned car, according to police Chief Joseph Solomon.
Solomon said no one was injured, but it's standard procedure for an ambulance to be called to a scene involving one of the city's cars.
The city car involved was a Ford F-350 pickup truck used by the Department of Public Works, Solomon said.
This story is developing. A complete report will appear on eagletribune.com and in Saturday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune.