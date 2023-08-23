METHUEN — The Methuen Police Relief Association is dissolving following years of having a budget deficit.
“Everyone agreed that it was time to get rid of it,” said Deputy Police Chief Randy Haggar. “It couldn’t sustain itself.”
The association was an organization of Methuen police officers who donated money to community groups, for police disabilities and scholarships, Haggar said.
Officers paid into the association, but the Methuen group never had the correct percentage of officers to make ends meet. Only about 45 officers of the 98 personnel and 16 civilian employees were members of the association, according to Haggar.
When he joined the force, Haggar said it was a given that officers enrolled in the association. More recently, however, younger officers realized that retiring officers were only getting back the amount they paid in dues over the years.
In 2020, the association reported revenue of $17,651 with $34,772 in expenses, according to tax filings. That is a deficit of $17,121.
“We were bleeding out,” Haggar said. “It was giving out more money than taking in.”
The association, through the Massachusetts Division of Insurance, worked to dissolve during the past year. Notice was filed with the Division of Insurance on March 18.
Claims against the association must be presented to the organization by Oct. 18.
The Methuen Police Department still has an active patrolmen union and superiors association.
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.