SECOND UPDATE
According to Methuen police, officers have cleared the area.
Hanright was not found after an extensive search by Methuen, Lawrence, North Andover and state police.
----------
UPDATE
The name of the suspect is Joseph King Hanright.
According to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, Hanright, 29, is a person of interest in the death of Marshall John Villeneuve, 64.
Villeneuve was found dead in his Concord, New Hampshire, home on Friday, according to a spokesperson for MacDonald.
The cause of death was multiple stab wounds.
----------
METHUEN — Methuen Police are searching for a male suspect who was wanted out of New Hampshire.
The man fled from a stolen vehicle near Swan and Prospect streets, according to police.
Police say the suspect is possibly armed and should be considered dangerous.
He is a white male, bald, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, wearing jean shorts with no shirt, and possibly no sneakers or shoes.
If you see this person in this area, do not approach him. Please call 911 immediately.
This story is still developing. It will be updated as more information is available.