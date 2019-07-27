Methuen police search person of interest in NH murder

METHUEN — Police conducted a search Saturday for a person of interest in the death of a Concord, New Hampshire man.
According to a press release from New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald’s office, Joseph King Hanright, 29, is a person of interest in the death of Marshall John Villeneuve, 64.
Villeneuve was found dead in his Concord home Friday, according to the release. An autopsy found the cause of death was multiple stab wounds.
The release said Hanright was believed to be in the Methuen area Saturday.
An extensive search was conducted by Methuen, Lawrence, North Andover and state police, but Hanright was not found, police said.
Methuen police said Hanright fled from a stolen car near Swan and Prospect streets, and was possibly armed.
He was described as a white male, bald, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, wearing jean shorts with no shirt, and possibly no sneakers or shoes.
Police said the two-hour search ended Saturday afternoon when the area was cleared by a state police helicopter.