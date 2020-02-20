Brian Inoa, 20, of Methuen, has been reported missing

Brian Inoa, seen here, has been reported missing from his home in Methuen. He was last seen Feb. 16.

METHUEN — Police say a 20-year-old man has been reported missing from his home.

Brian Inoa was reported missing Feb. 19. He was last seen at his residence in Methuen Feb. 16 around 8 p.m. on Feb. 16.

While the last clothing he was wearing is unknown, it is possible he is wearing black-and-red Nike sneakers and a New England Patriots winter hat, according to a statement.

He has green eyes and brown hair. He is 5-feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the Methuen Police Department at 978 983-8698.

