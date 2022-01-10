METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry and Police Chief Scott McNamara announced that the Methuen Police Department is sending student officers to the NECC (Northern Essex Community College) Haverhill Police Academy in preparation for careers with the city’s police department.
“I’m excited that these eight great young men and women are up to the challenge of a career in law enforcement,” McNamara said. “The lessons they learn over the next 38 weeks will prepare them for a career of helping others and protecting this community. I wish them all the best as they enter the academy.”
The eight student officers who were hired from the Civil Service Police Officers List and began attending the Academy on Jan. 10 are: Madison Adames, Robert Fitzgerald, Angel Mejia Jr., Dannery Serrano, Jason Young, Cameron Fountain, Kayleigh Forgetta, and James Smith.
Following 24 weeks of training at the Academy — authorized by the Massachusetts Police Training Council — the officers will graduate, become Police Officers, and begin a 14-week Methuen Police Department Field Training Officer Program to train with an experienced officer.
“I congratulate these eight student officers on pursuing a career in public service here in the City of Methuen,” Perry said. “Public safety is a top priority here, and keeping our Police Department adequately staffed is an essential ingredient to safety.”
Networking at noon luncheon planned
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking at noon luncheon Tuesday, Jan. 11, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Orzo Trattoria, 1085 Osgood St.
Includes a choice of chicken parmesan with pasta, sausage cacciatore with pasta or chicken Caesar salad plus soft drinks and a cash bar.
Cost is $25 for members and $35 for future members.
Register by calling 978-686-0900 or visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events.”
Library offers programs this month
GROVELAND — The Langley-Adams Public Library is offered scheduled programming for children, teens, and adults throughout the month.
Here is a listing of activities for adults:
Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. — Virtual/Zoom program — An American Quilt: Unfolding a Story of Family and Slavery. Rachel May’s rich book follows a remarkable trail left by an unfinished quilt to explore the far reach of slavery, from New England to the Caribbean, the role it played in the growth of mercantile America, and the bonds between the agrarian south and the industrial north in the Antebellum era. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/357vtrxx.
Monday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. — Virtual/Zoom Program — Central Park. Bob Gelber, a licensed New York City tour guide, will share the story of New York City’s playground — Central Park. Starting in 1858, construction begins to offer New Yorkers of every economic status a connection to nature — a green oasis to escape the noise and pollution of one of the most populous cities in the Western Hemisphere. Learn the story behind its creation. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/2p86zxxm.
Monday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. — Virtual/Zoom Program — The Saints of Swallow Hill. An evening with historical fiction author Donna Everhart — author of “The Road to Bittersweet” and “The Forgiving Kind” — who will talk about her newest book, “The Saints of Swallow Hill. Those who participate will have a chance at winning a copy of this book, which will be released on Jan. 25. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/2p97ta4p.
For teen and children’s programming visit the library at www.langleyadamslib.org.
Kazarosian Costello lawyers recognized
HAVERHILL — All five attorneys in the law firm Kazarosian Costello LLP have been named Top Lawyers by Boston magazine.
Boston magazine’s inaugural Top Lawyers List recognizes lawyers throughout Boston for excellence in the field based on votes from their peers.
Partner Marsha V. Kazarosian was named a Top Civil Rights Lawyer. Partner Walter A. Costello, Jr. was named a Top Personal Injury Lawyer; Senior Associate Linda M. Little was named a Top Trusts and Estates Lawyer; Senior Associate Janet E. Dutcher was named a Top Divorce and Family Lawyer, and Associate Marc A. Moccia was named a Top Personal Injury Lawyer.
For more information visit www.kazcolaw.com.