METHUEN — Methuen Police Department will be handing out free ice cream next Thursday, Aug. 24.
The locations and approximate times are as follows:
Noon — Butternut Lane
12:30 p.m. — Marsh Grammar School
1 p.m. — Mystic Street
1:30 p.m. — Methuen Police Department
2 p.m. — Washington Street
2:30 p.m. — Homestead Acres
3 p.m. — Comprehensive Grammar School
3:30 p.m. — Colonial Village
4 p.m. — Fair Oaks Avenue
4:30 p.m. — Gill Avenue Park
5 p.m. — Tenney Street Park
5:30 p.m. — Oakside Avenue
MVCC nonprofit series mixer
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a non-profit business networking mixer and backpack drive on Aug. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Forage Flower Co., at 60 Island St. Suite 83 in Lawrence.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com/events.
Notch Brewing concert night
NORTH ANDOVER — Notch Brewing is hosting a live music, beer and food truck event at Stevens-Coolidge, at 153 Chickering Rd in North Andover. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.
Tot Shabbat at Andover temple
ANDOVER — The Lappin Foundation and Temple Emanuel of Andover will hold a free and open to the public Shabbat celebration on at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Friday, Aug. 18 and Friday Sept. 8, at 5:30 p.m.
Families with children ages 7 and younger are invited to attend. The Shabbat series will include music. movement and storytelling.
For more information contact Rachel Lefebvre at rachell@lappinfoundation.org
Commuter Rail Line disruption
HAVERHILL — The MBTA announced service changes on the Haverhill Line between the Ballardvale Station in Andover and North Station from Saturday Sept. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 5.
The changes are needed to accommodate planned construction related to the implementation of the Automatic Train Control/Positive Train Control (ATC/PTC) safety program, MBTA officials said.
Shuttle buses will replace regular train service between Reading and Oak Grove, where passengers can make an Orange Line connection. A shuttle bus will also provide service between Reading and Anderson/Woburn for connection with Lowell Line and Haverhill Line trains.
Train service for passengers between Ballardvale and Haverhill will be re-routed along the Lowell Line after Ballardvale, making one additional stop at Anderson/Woburn station then running express to North Station.
The Automatic Train Control/Positive Train Control program is a federally mandated safety control system that monitors a train’s location, direction, and speed in real time and reduces speed when needed to help prevent collisions. The installation of ATC/PTC across the Commuter Rail network is part of the Commuter Rail Safety and Resiliency Program. For more information visit tinyurl.com/4u7atsp8.
Tours at Twilight in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — Tours at Twilight by Haverhill’s Cultural Treasures take place Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.
A single admission ticket is good for the following eight historic sites: Buttonwoods Museum, Duston-Dustin Garrison House, Haverhill Firefighting Museum, Museum of Printing, Rocks Village Hand Tub House and Toll House Museum, Tattersall Farm, Whittier Birthplace and Winnekenni Castle.
Adult tickets are $25. Children 17 and under admitted free. Tickets will be honored through the end of October for those who cannot make it to all of the sites in one evening.
Visit each organization’s website for their regular visitation hours and procedures outside the Tours at Twilight hours. Some sites require reservations outside special event times. Visit online at buttonwoods.org; dustondustingarrisonhouse.org; haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org; museumofprinting.org; rocksvilage.org; tattersallfarm.org; whittierbirthplace.org, and winnekenni.com.
For tickets or for more information visit online at tinyurl.com/2r96mxt2.
