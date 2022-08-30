METHUEN 一 Police Chief Scott McNamara recently announced the arrival of K-9 Bohdi, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who will be under the care of Officer Griffin Waller.
According to the American Kennel Club, a full grown Belgian Malinois stands up to 26 inches tall, weighs up to 80 pounds and has a life expectancy of up to 16 years. During a chase, these dogs can reach speeds of 40 miles per hour, leap more than eight feet in the air and exert a bite force of up to 350 pounds per square inch.
Bohdi will replace K-9 Duke and K-9 Buddy, who recently retired from the Methuen Police Department. Buddy was handled by Officer Timothy Getchell while Duke was handled by Sgt. Matthew Mueskes and Officer Robert Cubelli.
Bohdi was purchased with grant money from the U.S. Police Canine Association, the American Kennel Club’s Reunite grant program and matching funds from a local business. The money will also pay for Bohdi and Waller’s initial training at the Boston Police K-9 Academy Patrol Dog School, which will begin on Sept. 12.
Following training, Bohdi’s responsibilities will include human tracking, evidence recovery, building searches and aggression control.
“I would like to thank the United States Police Canine Association, the American Kennel Club, Massachusetts Vest-a-Dog and the generous Methuen business that made it possible for us to bring Bohdi onto the department,” said McNamara. “I would also like to thank K-9 Duke, K-9 Buddy and their handlers, Sgt. Matt Mueskes, Officer Rob Cubelli and Officer Tim Getchell for their years of service to the department. Duke, Buddy and their handlers worked hard to continue showing the value of K-9s to law enforcement and the community.”
In addition, Massachusetts Vest-a-Dog donated $6,540 for a kennel insert and heat alert system to be installed in Waller’s cruiser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.