METHUEN — The Police Department will start adding cadets to its ranks by July 1.
That is the expectation of Chief Scott McNamara, who explained his vision for a cadet program at City Council meetings Jan. 17 and Feb. 6.
“This program is meant to give a hand up to two young people, ages 18 to 23,” he said. “They’d serve in a nonsworn capacity, certainly not carrying a firearm. They’ll be wearing a uniform, but it won’t be this (regular police) uniform. It will be a professional uniform that will indicate their status with the department.”
In addition, the program will seek applicants from neighborhoods and populations that are underrepresented on the police force.
“This is a diversity program,” McNamara said. “It’s meant to help increase our representation amongst minority groups, and inclusive of those groups are women as well.”
The two candidates who are chosen will spend two years working on a number of basic tasks while learning about the entire range of police work.
“The larger portion of their day is really meant to coach, council and train these young people for a career in law enforcement, and more specifically, a career with the Methuen Police Department,” McNamara said.
The program will be modeled after similar initiatives at other police departments across the commonwealth that McNamara described as progressive.
“It’s been utilized in Boston now for decades with great success,” he said. “In fact, former Commissioner Willie Gross was a cadet in Boston. That’s how the commissioner got his foot in the door.”
The cadets will each be paid annual salaries that start at $37,726, and the program as a whole will cost the city $91,075 per year, which has already been accounted for in the budget process, McNamara said.
Maggie Duprey, Methuen’s chief accounting and financial officer, told the City Council in January that these expenses will not go into effect until a home rule petition, which sanctions the program, has been approved by the Legislature. That approval is pending.
Before the petition could be submitted, a public hearing had to be held at a City Council meeting in February. The council then approved a resolution that allows the mayor to appoint cadets to the program.
Councilor Steve Saba proposed an amendment to the resolution specifying that the candidates’ names be submitted to the mayor by the police chief before they are approved.
“So this doesn’t become political appointments, the chief should be able to put in a name and not be cut out of this by a mayor,” Saba said. The resolution was adopted.
Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro asked McNamara to compare the role of cadets to that of intermittent, or part-time, officers, who have been part of irregular hiring practices in the Police Department in the recent past.
“The intermittent program I see as more an end-around the civil service process,” he said. “People weren’t taking the exam. They were being hired under an obscure 1945 law.”
The cadets in Methuen’s program, by contrast, will be required to take the civil service exam, and will have to pass that and fulfill a range of other requirements before they can be considered for a job with the department, McNamara said.
That process also stipulates that no more than one-third of the people who are hired by the department in any year can come from the cadet program.
“If we are hiring three new police officers in the same calendar year, we could take two from the civil service list and one from our cadet pool,” McNamara said in an email. “If we are hiring six new police officers in the same calendar year, we could take two from our cadet pool and four from our civil service list.”
Councilor Joel Faretra asked at the meeting in January whether a cadet who is not hired by Methuen’s force would be able to apply for a police department job in another community, and McNamara said no.
“They would only have that opportunity here in Methuen, where we’re bearing the cost of this program,” he said.
When it comes to finding candidates for the program, McNamara wants to form a committee that will represent a range of experience in the community.
“I’m simply trying to find candidates who are going to be well-suited for this program, people that we think are going to thrive in the program, but also candidates perhaps that without the program wouldn’t have this type of chance,” he said.
