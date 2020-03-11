METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry is postponing Thursday's St. Patrick's Day celebration at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club because of coronavirus.
The event will be postponed indefinitely until "the current coronavirus threat has passed," according to a statement from Julie Brady, an organizer of the event. "Everyone who is holding a ticket for the event will be notified of the new date and time as soon as those arrangements can be confirmed."
The already prepared food will be donated to The Movement Family, Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Inc., and The Psychological Center-Daybreak Shelter for distribution Wednesday night, according to the statement.
Other foods that have been purchased but not yet prepared will be donated to Neighbors in Need – Methuen Food Pantry, Brady said.
"A fun evening will be rescheduled as soon as this crisis is cleared," the statement said.