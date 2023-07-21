METHUEN — The Methuen Rail Trail is almost 2.5 miles long, running from Manchester Street in Lawrence to the New Hampshire state border. Walkers, runners and bikers alike are able to enjoy marshes and creeks, as well as natural wildlife ranging from chipmunks to rabbits, to dozens of bird species.
This summer, however, visitors to the trail and the Nevins Bird Sanctuary have been met with an onslaught of rain, or miserable heat.
“It’s been rainy or hot so for that I’m either inside, or avoiding that weather,” said Tim Vernette, the Rail Trail’s president.
Vernette said the trail itself has been barely affected by the rain. It may be damp in some areas, but trail enthusiasts are able to enjoy the space pretty quickly after a storm.
That said, the bird sanctuary, which seems to be a more hidden aspect of the trail dug into the woods about a third of a mile from the Nevins MSPCA off-shoot, may be experiencing some more profound effects.
“Most of it is lowlands that follow the Spicket,” Vernette said.
This path is more susceptible to the weather changes than other parts of the trail.
The birds, too, seem to be taking the brunt of the heat and rain.
“Exposure to extreme heat can impact birds, and young birds under direct sun would be most susceptible to extremely high temperatures,” said Andrew Vitz, MassWildlife’s state ornithologist.
And when it’s not blistering hot, it’s regularly downpouring.
“Some species are more vulnerable than others to the wet conditions the Northeast has been experiencing,” Vitz said.
The belted kingfisher or the bank swallow, which have nests in holes along creeks or river banks, are more likely to have their nest sites flood or collapse during periods of heavy rain, according to Vitz.
Aerial insectivores, such as swallows and swifts, also may experience negative impacts since their prey are not active during the rain.
Overall, though, Vitz said the wet summer so far does not appear to have population-level impacts on the birds. At the Nevins Bird Sanctuary, passersby can still hear plenty of chirps and calls.
But the rain and heat are still holding back the human visitors to the trail.
“I try to come first thing in the morning to avoid the sun,” said Eli Cristian.
Cristian, who pushes his son down the trail for a buggy ride, said he likes to come at least once a week for the beauty and quiet, but that the weather has made planning a bit tougher.
Brian Good, who lives near the trail, noted that it does seem emptier this summer than usual. Typically around 8 a.m. there would be dozens of people walking their dogs, going on a bike ride, or just going about their morning run, he said. Now, he’s been seeing a third of the usual attendees.
But for his part the weather isn’t a deterrent. He’s still able to enjoy the sights, he said, including the purple and yellow flowers that are popping out from the ground – potentially more than usual due to the readily available water.
“I’m very comfortable with weather. I’m a nature person,” he said. “Even at night when you step out on the trail you can forget the highway’s right there.”
