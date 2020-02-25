METHUEN — The city and the owner of Lincolns House sober home on Quincy Street signed an agreement in early January to settle a federal lawsuit under which the city must pay $48,000 while allowing the facility to continue operating without further city interference.
The deal, signed Jan. 9 by Mayor Neil Perry and Danielle Donohue, the owner/manager of Lincolns House, 10 Quincy St., requires the city to pay Donohue’s attorney, Andrew Tine, $48,000.
It also calls for the city to waive all fines or penalties for fire, zoning or building code violations at 7 and 10 Quincy streets. The agreement also called for the city to write two letters giving full approval for the sober home to operate.
The agreement seemingly puts an end to the rancorous debate that started in February 2018 as neighbors crowded City Council chambers to complain about numerous police visits to the home, lack of regulations for sober homes and concerns about children living in the neighborhood. Some City Councilors say they are upset that they didn’t know about the deal until after it was signed, while the mayor says there was no effort to hide anything from them. Perry also pointed out he had little to do with finalizing the agreement, which was done during Mayor James Jajuga’s tenure.
That led to a cease-and-desist order placed on the home by the city, which was ignored by the owner, who said the house needed to stay open to help people struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.
It was unclear for some time whether the sober home was even operating. The owner said there was a lot of stress among occupants who could have been left homeless if they had been forced out.
The conflict ended up in federal court, where, after months of motions and hearings, the city and Lincolns House ended up in arbitration. A final agreement was inked in late December 2019, and signed by the mayor and Donohue on Jan. 9.
City councilors Monday said they didn’t know anything about the agreement.
At-large City Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro said she found out there was a settlement after reading a post from a police officer on Facebook, who asked if she knew anything about it.
“A police officer commented and tagged me in a comment, asking me why the settlement hadn’t been released publicly,” she said. “I said, ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about,’ so I had to go find out what was happening.”
She said she researched the situation and finally received an email late last week from City Solicitor Richard D’Agostino with the agreement attached. It was forwarded to the rest of the council by their clerk, Linda Gagnon.
“I’d like to know if we were ever going to be told about this,” she said. “To see the mayor’s signature signed just days after taking office — and two months later, we find out by accident.”
She added, “This was settled long ago, and public officials don’t want to talk about it. This is a big issue for many residents. I am deeply disturbed to know that Mayor Perry approved an agreement to settle a major legal question that impacts residents without disclosing it to councilors, let alone not being transparent and having a discussion about it first.
“I think he should have consulted the council before signing it,” she said. “We had opinions on whether this was a wise decision — which is why communication with the council is so important.”
East District Councilor Steven Saba said he was “disappointed we had to hear about it on social media” and that “another councilor had to request it.”
He added, “I am disappointed the council was not fully informed. How did this get out to certain groups and not us?”
One of the “groups” he was referring to were police officers, who seemed to know about the agreement before city councilors.
On Feb. 22, Superior Police Officers Union president Greg Gallant posted on Facebook that “we are told” the city settled with Lincolns House for $48,000.
He said in his post that D’Agostino, “in an attempt to keep this quiet,” settled with the sober house for $48,000 — an amount just under the threshold that triggers an automatic notification to the City Council.
Mayor Neil Perry on Monday disputed that version of events, noting that in the interest of transparency, he is forwarding all contracts of any amount to the City Council for their review.
“As a gesture of good will, I’m sending them every contract,” he said.
Perry went on to say that he had no part in crafting the agreement, that it was put together by former Mayor James Jajuga, although he signed it.
“The council was aware we were working on it,” he said. “They were aware there was a pending suit.”
He added: “We weren’t trying to hide anything.”